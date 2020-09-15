Fort Myers man used Sarasota resident's identity to apply for a car loan, police say

article

A Fort Myers man found himself behind bars after he knowingly used another person's identity to not only purcahse a power-sports vehicle, but to take out a loan to purchase another vehicle, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

In May, detectives were contacted by the victim, who told them he found out about the possible fraudulent activity after receiving a letter about a vehicle loan that he didn't request himself, the agency said.

During the investigation, Sarasota police said they learned the same suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Brent Acord, used the victim's information in April to buy a power-sports vehicle from a business in Punta Gorda.

Sarasota detectives said they developed latent prints on applicaton paperwork from a business in Sarasota to determine Acord's identity. On Friday, Lee County deputies arrested him on a separate charge for failing to appear in court.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Ross Revill at 941-263-6092. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Police detective offered the following advice from the Federal Trade Commission for those who believe they could be a victim of identity theft:

Advertisement

• Call the companies where you know fraud happened

• Place a fraud alert on your credit reports and get copies of the reports

• File a police report with your local law enforcement agency

• Read your credit card and bank statements carefully and often

• Know your payment due dates. If a bill does not arrive when you expect it, look into it

• Shred any documents with personal and financial information

• Review each of your credit reports at least once a year

