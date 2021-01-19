Four in custody after drive-by shooting at Tampa adult entertainment club, I-275 crash, police say

article

Tampa police say they are investigating a shooting at an adult entertainment club that eventually led to an interstate crash during Tuesday’s early-morning hours.

The chain of events began after police received a report of a disturbance at Truth Lounge, located at 4202 West Cayuga Street.

While the business was in the process of closing, police said the occupants within "multiple vehicles fired guns from their cars," and then fled.

Then, officers noticed a white Mercedes, white Dodge Charger, and a silver Lexus speeding southbound on Interstate 275, but did not pursue the vehicles.

At 2:32 a.m., the Mercedes and Charger crashed at the Interstate 4 interchange, police said. The drivers were taken into custody. Officers said guns were found inside both vehicles.

Police said the Lexus continued traveling east on I-4 and was being followed by a police helicopter. Officers said a traffic stop was initiated in Plant City, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting. Those involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Police have not provided the suspects’ identities.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

