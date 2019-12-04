FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries for donation drives

article

Metropolitan Ministries needs your help to provide for thousands of struggling families this holiday season.

On Friday, December 13th, FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries for donation drives in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Stop by the FOX 13 Studios from 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. to drop off toy and food donations. Hours apply to the Metropolitan Ministries location in Pasco County that Friday as well.

Members of the FOX 13 family will be at both locations to say hello and thank you for being hope!

Here is how you can help:

When:

Friday, December 13th

7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where:

Hillsborough County:

FOX 13 Studios

3213 W. Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa

(The Metropolitan Ministries truck will be located behind the FOX 13 Studios on North A)

Pasco County:

Metropolitan Ministries

3214 U.S. Hwy 19

Holiday

Most needed items:

Toys and gifts:

Specifically teen girl and boy gifts (ages 13-17) and infant/educational toys

Food:

Frozen turkeys, hams

Canned vegetables

Boxed stuffing/potatoes

Cereal

Dessert mixes

LINK: For information about other drop-off locations and hours and how to donate online: www.metromin.org/holiday-central/overview