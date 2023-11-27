FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries for 'Triple Match' campaign

article

Many families are facing significant hardships this holiday season. They are struggling to get food on the table and buy gifts for their children.

Even small donations can help in a big way.

Beginning on Giving Tuesday, November 28 through December 17, FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries for the Triple Match campaign.

Each donation will be triple matched up to the first $100,000 to help families in need.

To donate, click here.