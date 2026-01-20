'Free America Walkout' draws protesters across Tampa Bay area

The Brief Nearly 100 protesters gathered outside Tampa City Hall on Tuesday night. Six separate "Free America Walkout" events took place on Tuesday in the Tampa Bay area, marking the anniversary of President Trump’s second inauguration. The White House said President Trump had the most accomplished first year of any modern presidency.



Protesters across the Tampa Bay area stepped away from work, school and stores on Tuesday as part of the nationwide "Free America Walkout," marking one year since the start of President Donald Trump's second term.

About 100 people gathered outside Tampa City Hall earlier Tuesday evening, chanting for change while criticizing President Trump’s first year back in office.

What they're saying:

Ben Sperduto, who attended the demonstration with his fiancé and two children, said the last year has been emotionally draining.

"It’s been exhausting, terrifying, shocking and infuriating," Sperduto said.

He said those many concerns pushed him to take part in this nationwide walkout.

"Things have continued to get worse and nothing is guaranteed," Sperduto said. "You have to get out there and keep fighting to make the world the way you want it to be."

Dig deeper:

Similar walkout protests were held Tuesday afternoon in Lakeland, St. Petersburg, Gulfport and Zephyrhills.

Organizers such as Holly Winn said these protests were coordinated as part of a nationwide movement. She also added that fear has kept some people from speaking out publicly.

"There is a shade of fear, especially with recent events," Winn said. "People fear coming out and voicing their opinions.

She said this nationwide walkout aimed at getting people to push past that fear and speak out.

Local perspective:

"If I had one wish for what is going on in society today, I would tell people have no fear," Winn said. "Don’t fear, we have to stand up, and we have to voice."

Back at Tampa City Hall, Barbara Diaz-Juskowski was at the protest with her sister, Nancy. Both women held signs criticizing the president and ICE. Diaz-Juskowski said participation matters, especially for younger voters.

"Use your voice and use your vote," she concluded. I want to see young people get out and realize that their vote does matter."

The other side:

Meanwhile, President Trump strongly defended his first year back in office. During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, he spent more than an hour and a half describing his success.

This included his accomplishments with the economy, immigration, tariffs along with his actions in foreign lands such as Venezuela and Gaza.