Free event showcases global dishes inspired by refugee women

The University Area CDC, Well Fed Community , in partnership with Refugee and Migrant Women Initiative and the University of South Florida, are hosting a free recipe showcase Friday, featuring recipes of refugee women in our area.

The public is invited to learn how to make the dishes and stay for a sampling of each.

The event will be held on Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Harvest Hope Center. There is no cost to attend.

Harvest Hope Center is located at 13704 N 20th St, Tampa FL 33613.

The Center also hosts free weekly kids cooking classes .

For more information contact Ronnie Oliver at roliver@uacdc.org or 813-690-1457.