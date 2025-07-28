Fried onion Oklahoma-style burger with Shake Shack-inspired sauce, pickles & toasted potato bun recipe

Learn to make fried onion Oklahoma-style burgers with Shake Shack-inspired sauce, pickles & toasted potato bun.

Smash, sizzle, stack; this burger is all about crispy edges, sweet, caramelized onions, and sauce that hits every note. The thin patty gets smashed directly onto a bed of paper-thin onions, searing the flavor into every bite. It's finished with gooey American cheese, tangy pickles, a toasty potato bun, and a sauce that nods to Shake Shack with a smoky Cholula twist.

Caramelized Onion Smash Patties

Ingredients (for 2 burgers):

8 oz ground beef (80/20), divided into two 4 oz balls

1 small yellow onion, shaved thin on a mandoline

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 slices American cheese (optional)

Vegetable oil or unsalted butter, for the griddle

Burger Sauce

Ingredients:

¼ cup mayo

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp dill pickle brine

Pinch of garlic powder

Pinch of paprika

2–3 dashes of Cholula hot sauce

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until smooth. Chill for at least 30 minutes to let flavors meld. Keeps up to 1 week in the fridge.

Assembly

Ingredients:

2 potato buns, sliced and lightly toasted

4–6 dill pickle chips

Instructions

Prepare onions:

Shave the onion ultra-thin using a mandoline or sharp knife. They should be translucent.

Form beef balls:

Keep them loose, not tightly packed for better edge crisping.

Sear the patties:

Heat a griddle or heavy skillet over medium-high heat and grease lightly.

Place each beef ball on the griddle, top immediately with a pile of onions, and smash flat with a sturdy spatula.

Season with salt and pepper. Cook undisturbed until the edges crisp and onions begin to deeply caramelize (about 2–3 minutes).

Flip the patty (onions now underneath), add a slice of cheese (optional), and cook 30 seconds more until melted.

Toast the buns:

While patties cook, toast buns on the griddle until golden.

Assemble the burger:

Bottom bun → sauce → pickles → patty (optional cheese side up) → top bun with sauce.

Press gently and serve hot.

Pro Tip:

Smashing the patty after topping with onions lets them steam and sizzle into the beef at the same time creating that signature Oklahoma crust.

This burger hits the four flavor elements:

Salt from cheese and seasoned beef

Heat from Cholula in the sauce

Acid from pickle brine and pickles

Fat from beef, mayo, and cheese