Fried onion Oklahoma-style burger with Shake Shack-inspired sauce, pickles & toasted potato bun recipe
Smash, sizzle, stack; this burger is all about crispy edges, sweet, caramelized onions, and sauce that hits every note. The thin patty gets smashed directly onto a bed of paper-thin onions, searing the flavor into every bite. It's finished with gooey American cheese, tangy pickles, a toasty potato bun, and a sauce that nods to Shake Shack with a smoky Cholula twist.
Caramelized Onion Smash Patties
Ingredients (for 2 burgers):
- 8 oz ground beef (80/20), divided into two 4 oz balls
- 1 small yellow onion, shaved thin on a mandoline
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 slices American cheese (optional)
- Vegetable oil or unsalted butter, for the griddle
Burger Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tbsp ketchup
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp dill pickle brine
- Pinch of garlic powder
- Pinch of paprika
- 2–3 dashes of Cholula hot sauce
Instructions:
In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until smooth. Chill for at least 30 minutes to let flavors meld. Keeps up to 1 week in the fridge.
Assembly
Ingredients:
- 2 potato buns, sliced and lightly toasted
- 4–6 dill pickle chips
Instructions
Prepare onions:
- Shave the onion ultra-thin using a mandoline or sharp knife. They should be translucent.
- Form beef balls:
- Keep them loose, not tightly packed for better edge crisping.
- Sear the patties:
- Heat a griddle or heavy skillet over medium-high heat and grease lightly.
- Place each beef ball on the griddle, top immediately with a pile of onions, and smash flat with a sturdy spatula.
- Season with salt and pepper. Cook undisturbed until the edges crisp and onions begin to deeply caramelize (about 2–3 minutes).
- Flip the patty (onions now underneath), add a slice of cheese (optional), and cook 30 seconds more until melted.
Toast the buns:
- While patties cook, toast buns on the griddle until golden.
- Assemble the burger:
- Bottom bun → sauce → pickles → patty (optional cheese side up) → top bun with sauce.
- Press gently and serve hot.
Pro Tip:
- Smashing the patty after topping with onions lets them steam and sizzle into the beef at the same time creating that signature Oklahoma crust.
- This burger hits the four flavor elements:
- Salt from cheese and seasoned beef
- Heat from Cholula in the sauce
- Acid from pickle brine and pickles
- Fat from beef, mayo, and cheese
The Source: This recipe is from Chef Jeff Philbin.