From nonverbal to national anthem: Tampa singer with autism inspires stadium crowds

Tampa’s Cierra Reynolds is taking center stage across Florida—literally. The 24-year-old singer, who was once unable to speak, is now singing the national anthem at major stadiums, including Steinbrenner Field and Raymond James Stadium.

Her journey from silence to song has become a beacon of inspiration.

Reynolds was diagnosed with autism at age 4. Her mother, Jennifer Gianvito, said she was completely nonverbal at the time, often avoiding eye contact and communicating only through laughter.

Through years of therapy — speech, occupational and more — Reynolds eventually found her voice.

And with it, her passion.

"Music is and always has been my special interest," she said.

She began singing in school and choir, and over time, grew confident enough to sing for thousands.

At 19, Reynolds began performing the national anthem at professional baseball games. Most recently, she sang in front of a crowd of 65,000 fans during a Savannah Bananas game at Raymond James Stadium. Her performances have garnered attention not just for her voice, but for her powerful message.

"I want to be the first autistic singer-songwriter to win a Grammy," she said.

Her mom credits Reynolds' success to nurturing that "special gift" so many children on the autism spectrum possess.

"You can’t just think your kid is different," Gianvito said. "You have to nurture their gift — and it can blossom into something amazing."

"It feels great knowing I’ve gotten this far. Music helped me find my friends, my boyfriend… and people are receiving the message I’m putting out," Reynolds said.

"Instead of being a soccer mom, I was a therapy mom… and we worked very hard to get her to where she is today," Gianvito said.

Reynolds' story is a powerful reminder of what’s possible with determination, support and belief. Her message is simple but universal:

"Chase your dreams, no matter what disability you have. Just keep reaching and never stop," she said.