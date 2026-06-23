Fugitive arrested in Hillsborough County after years on the run: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Auto Theft Unit caught a wanted man who spent years evading law enforcement. Everaldo Alvarez Borqueno, 35, was arrested last Thursday on multiple warrants after previously ramming patrol vehicles and endangering the community.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted suspect last Thursday who spent years evading law enforcement while endangering the public and deputies.

Hillsborough County arrest

What we know:

Everaldo Alvarez Borqueno, 35, was located and arrested last Thursday by members of the Auto Theft Unit. He was wanted on warrants from multiple jurisdictions, including the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Corrections.

Alvarez Borqueno has a documented history of avoiding arrest. During previous encounters with law enforcement, they said he drove at high rates of speed through public roadways, rammed patrol vehicles, and demonstrated a complete disregard for safety.

Surveillance footage from Jan. 26, 2024, captures Everaldo Alvarez Borqueno driving an orange Corvette during a previous encounter where he ran from law enforcement deputies. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated that those who believe they can evade justice by running only delay the inevitable.

Alvarez Borqueno is facing an extensive list of felony charges spanning several years, including burglary, grand theft auto, criminal mischief, and multiple violations of probation.

Everaldo Alvarez Borqueno, 35, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Auto Theft Unit on multiple outstanding warrants after evading law enforcement for several years. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Outstanding case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of years Alvarez Borqueno faces in prison if convicted on all outstanding charges. It also remains unclear exactly where he was hiding during the years he managed to evade law enforcement.