Gabby Petito memorial to be removed as city seeks permanent solution

The city of North Port says the makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito amassed at City Center Front Green must be removed due to damage from the elements, but officials are working to find a permanent place for mourners to pay their respects.

The community's outpouring of support for the family of the young woman who went missing while on a road trip with her fiancee, Brian Laundrie, has resulted in Teddy bears, flowers, posters, and mementos piling up outside North Port City Hall.

In a tweet, the city said the memorial "has been a shining example of that support, but items have become damaged in the Florida sun and rain."

For that reason, city staff will begin removing the items on Tuesday, October 12. They will pass along undamaged items to Petito's family, the city said, adding that a permanent memorial is in the works.

Meanwhile, North Port city officials said anyone who wishes to support the Petito family should consider donating to the Gabby Petito Foundation, which the family set up to help parents locate missing children.

