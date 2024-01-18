Children's Gasparilla to offer sensory relief zone

For the second year in a row, the City of Tampa is setting up a sensory relief zone at Children’s Gasparilla.

"We want all families to be able to participate, and sometimes having a sensory zone can be really helpful in case a person needs that break from all of the sights and sounds," Raquel Pancho, ADA coordinator for the City of Tampa, said.

The sensory relief zone will be located at Barcelona Street and Bayshore Boulevard. Tents will be set up with noise-canceling headsets and other quiet activities for any child or adult who needs a break. Entry is free.

"The whole concept of Gasparilla is just an exciting event with large crowds, a lot of noise [and] visual stimuli coming by. And people want to be able to enjoy it. And the sensory zone will allow them to be able to do that," Pancho said.

"As a family unit and just anybody dealing with kids with special needs, I think it's just a great thing to have in general," Lakeland resident Jasmin Choate told FOX 13.

Choate’s son, Valor Pindling, 5, will walk in the Preschooler’s Stroll in his first-ever Children’s Gasparilla this year.

Born with a rare heart disease, Pindling has already had multiple surgeries. He has another procedure in March.

"He is limited verbal, and he's on the spectrum," Choate said. "So, his developmental issues right now are kind of a big deal."

But Pindling is excited to wear his red, white, and black pirate costume this weekend. And Choate knows the sensory relief zone will be a great resource for her family if they need it.

"All kids, just because you see them acting in a certain way, it doesn't mean that they're bad. Sometimes it's an illness, sometimes it's a mental illness, sometimes it's disabilities. So I’d like for people to just keep that in mind. Just be kind," Choate said.