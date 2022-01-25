Gasparilla pirates meet with Tampa mayor to negotiate surrender of city

article

Another Gasparilla tradition returned this year.

The pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe stormed the Tampa Convention Center Tuesday afternoon for their annual meeting with the city's leader.

Mayor Jane Castor will be given the choice of surrendering the city or facing a bunch of pirate ships this weekend.

She chose the latter ad refused to hand over the city's key.

The full pirate invasion will take place Saturday afternoon.

Over the weekend, pint-sized pirates took over Tampa – but a lot fewer than expected. The city said about 150,000 people attended the Gasparilla Children's Parade on Saturday. The city believes the pandemic and the chilly weather played a role.

This Saturday, the high temperature is expected to barely reach the 60s.