Gator claws at Wesley Chapel family’s door, “It was a huge guy"

The Brief The Beck family in Wesley Chapel had a different kind of wake-up call recently. The family thought someone was breaking in, but turns out it was an alligator. "It was a huge guy," said Courtney Beck.



It wasn’t a burglar trying to get in, it was a scaly neighbor. Truly a Florida kind of wake-up call and we’re pretty sure no one wants to wake up to that.

The backstory:

The family in Wesley Chapel heard scratching at the door and worried it was someone breaking in, but it was actually something, a gator.

It gives them more appreciation for our Florida wildlife.

Courtney Beck was asleep in the front of the home when she said, "she started barking at first, the door was rattling and shaking."

What they're saying:

"It sounded like someone was trying to open the door," Beck added. "I hear my other dog from across the house also barking and my parents woke up."

Beck and her parents huddled in the kitchen to take a look at the Ring camera.

"I saw it looking at us and we were all shocked at the same time," Beck exclaimed.

They never expected to see the gator at their door.

"It was a huge guy," Beck said. "I thought the UPS guy, last thing I was thinking was a gator."

While it’s just another day in Florida, this one was too close for comfort.

Dig deeper:

"A lot of crazy things happen in Florida," Beck added. "We see them a lot with this pond behind us, but we never had any be brave enough to come to the front door."

Now, the family is watching their backs when they leave the house after the scaly encounter.

Beck said, "walking to my car in the driveway, I am looking for a gator thinking please don’t be a gator knocking."

Making sure they give their large neighbors a little more breathing room these days.

"We have many neighbors back there, and we let them have that space," Beck explained.

She posted her video on TikTok where she has more than two million views.

She says she’s received several Florida-like responses, like "a regular Florida Day" and adding in some state jokes.

