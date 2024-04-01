Ex-Lions player Cameron Sutton in custody in Hillsborough County after domestic battery allegations: HCSO

Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after weeks of evading authorities on domestic battery allegations.

According to HCSO, Sutton, 29, was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation in connection to an incident at a Lutz home on March 7.

Sutton turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail on Easter Sunday. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

On March 25, Sutton's attorney contacted HCSO's warrant section to inform authorities that he was going to Tampa to turn himself in. On Sunday at 8:24 p.m., Sutton arrived to the Orient Road Jail to turn himself in.

Sutton signed with the Lions in 2023 and was entering his second season with the team after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."