Georgia to end participation in additional unemployment benefits

Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday morning he plans to end Georgia's participation in the federal government's $300 weekly additional unemployment benefit.

"Later today we'll be putting out an announcement that we're not going to be participating in the federal subsidy any longer," Gov. Kemp said during an appearance on FOX News. "That's going to be a date mid to late June. We're working with the Labor Commissioner and we'll have some more details coming out."

The federal government started the additional payments during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help people who lost their jobs during the health crisis.

Now that the economy is recovering, the governor said Georgia has a record number of jobs available.

"Every small business owner and the workers that are currently working, they need more people. It is hurting our productivity not only in Georgia, but across the country," said Kemp.

The governor said he believes that benefit is keeping people from returning to the workforce.

"We're not doing away with regular unemployment. We're just taking away this federal subsidy that's encouraging people not to get in the workforce," Kemp explained. "It's not fair to the people that are currently in the workforce."

