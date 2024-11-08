Girlfriend of missing Florida man found buried on rural property wanted for murder

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Putnam County deputies are searching for the girlfriend of a man who was found buried on a rural property in Florida earlier this month after disappearing in September.

Caylen Deller, 30, of San Mateo, is wanted for first-degree premeditated murder of Chad Mullen.

Mullen was reported missing by his family on September 15. However, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted that he was likely last seen alive about a week earlier, on Sept. 9, before traveling with Deller, his on-again/off-again girlfriend, to the area of 465 San Mateo Road in Satsuma, the location of Deller's business.

Chad Mullen was reported missing on Sept. 15. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Mullen’s cell phone last pinged in that area, but nobody had heard from him.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Mullen’s family searched for him in the area around his house and his last known location, but did not find him.

READ: Child killed in fiery Polk County crash that sent 3 others to hospital: PCSO

Last week, deputies investigating a tip began searching a property at 852 Federal Point Road in Hastings, which is about a quarter of a mile from the Putnam County line.

Deputies investigating a tip began searching the Hastings property where Mullen's body was found. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Expand

Deputies said due to the amount of dirt that was recently moved on the property, detectives along with forensics from St. Johns Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office began to search, dig and sift dirt from the area and gradually uncovered a body.

Two days later, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the body was Mullen’s.

Putnam County deputies are searching for Caylen Deller, who is wanted for the first-degree premeditated murder of Chad Mullen. Image is courtesy of Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Deller was supposed to be at an appointment on Friday, but didn’t show up.

Authorities say she is known to travel the state, working sometimes in Volusia and has family in Pensacola. She is believed to be in a Chevrolet Impala burgundy in color.

Deputies say Deller is known to travel the state, working sometimes in Volusia and has family in Pensacola. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who sees her or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: