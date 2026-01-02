Glass art from around the world on display in St. Petersburg

The Brief Magic + Migration: Nature in Contemporary Glass is at the Chihuly Collection. The exhibition is in partnership with the Duncan McClellan Gallery. Each piece is inspired by nature.



Beautiful glass pieces made by artists from around the world are currently on display for "Magic + Migration: Nature in Contemporary Glass."

"I personally hope that someone seeing this exhibition connects deeper with nature around them through this exhibition, because it's a great example of different artists who have connected with nature and created something beautiful from it," Duncan McClellan Gallery Curator Gillian Probert said.

The backstory:

The idea originated from the desire to collaborate. The Chihuly Collection, part of the Morean Arts Center, and the Duncan McClellan Gallery are both known for showcasing glass work.

Morean Arts Center Chief Curator Amanda Cooper says these partnerships are vital to the success of the art scene in St. Petersburg. The pieces come from the inventory of the Duncan McClellan Gallery.

"I want them to think about the beauty of nature and to think about what's possible in the medium of glass. It's a difficult medium to work in, and to see all the different things that these artists can do with that medium, but using the same theme of nature," Cooper said.

Dig deeper:

Among the pieces on display is a piece from gallery founder Duncan McClellan, a vessel featuring peacocks.

"This piece is blown in carved glass, so these vessels are blown with various layers of color, the black layer being the outermost layer of glass, and then Duncan is able to draw and sand carve different techniques and shapes into the glass itself," Probert said.

Richard Jolley has been working in glass since the 1970s. He has two pieces, vastly different from one another, in the exhibition.

"He is one of the few artists today who actually create their own color from scratch," Probert said.

One piece has a purposeful dusty look, while another one features glass that displays different colors depending on the light and point of view of the visitor.

Crista Matteson also has a pair of pieces on display. Probert says she's known for casting her pieces, which means she builds her own mold prior to pouring the glass into it. She also embellishes the pieces with beads and oil paint, which is rarely seen in glass work.

What they're saying:

"I hope that when visitors see that connection and that hard work being put on display, they'll revisit the nature in their own lives," Probert said.

What's next:

"Magic + Migration: Nature in Contemporary Glass" is on display at the Chihuly Collection until Jan. 18. Tickets to the full Chihuly Collection are $22.