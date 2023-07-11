Go behind the scenes of Amazon Prime Day at Temple Terrace warehouse

Amazon Prime Day officially kicked off Tuesday, July 11, which means millions of deals are available over the next two days.

The annual sale is the perfect time to save on electronics, kitchen items and a lot more.

But exactly what happens after you press 'buy now'?

FOX 13 got a behind-the-scenes look inside Amazon's Temple Terrace fulfillment center, where employees are expected to process and ship 600,000 products for Prime Day.

Amazon worker inside Temple Terrace warehouse.

The facility, called TPA4, opened in November 2021 and was the fifth Amazon robotics fulfillment center to launch in Florida.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, experts warn consumers to beware of scams

It sits four stories tall and is the size of eight football fields. More than 3,000 employees pick, pack and ship custom orders not only across Florida, but across the entire nation as they also have an air team that runs out of Lakeland.

There are more than 25 million items housed, and the minute someone buys something, a robot-style pod goes and finds the items. It is then brought downstairs on miles of conveyer belt, where packers fill boxes by hand. The building houses thousands of robots, including drives and robotic arms.

Boxes on conveyor belt at Temple Terrace Amazon warehouse.

Amazon spokespeople say Amazon Echo Dots, Echo Shows and Fire TV sticks are the most popular items that come of this facility. 60% of items that also leave the warehouse are coming from small and medium-sized businesses.

Those, along with millions of items on the website, will be discounted throughout Prime Day.

READ: Amazon accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel

Shoppers should pay attention to 48 hour deals, plus "lightning deals" that run every 30 minutes during select periods of time.

Prime Day is only for Amazon Prime members, but people can also create an account and enjoy all the exclusive deals.