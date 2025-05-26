The Brief Gold Star families were honored in a ceremony at a downtown Tampa park that was built in cooperation with MacDill Air Force Base. While American flags and uniforms dominated the event, the military uniforms of other nations were also seen in the audience. Centcom's Chief of Staff, Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, delivered the main speech, telling Gold Star Families that the nation won't forget their sacrifice.



On Memorial Day, Americans pay tribute to their military men and women who have died serving their country all over the world.

"My husband was Captain Alan Aertker, [who] was killed in a plane crash over Germany," said Jean Aertker. "We had a two-year-old daughter, and, at the time, we were stationed in England."

Aertker and other Gold Star families were honored in a ceremony at a downtown Tampa park that was built in cooperation with MacDill Air Force Base.

While American flags and uniforms dominated the event, the military uniforms of other nations were also seen in the audience. They're from the Multinational Coordination Center at MacDill.

It was formed after the 9/11 Attacks at U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East.

"Whether it was General Franks in the beginning to General Kurilla today, they're still there. they're still steadfast," said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chip Diehl, who served as base commander.

Centcom's Chief of Staff, Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, delivered the main speech, telling Gold Star Families that the nation won't forget their sacrifice. Tegtmeier greeted them personally and helped dedicate a wreath on a monument at the park.

