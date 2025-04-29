Video: Good Samaritans jump in Florida canal after boat capsizes, crashes into another vessel

The Brief A boat capsized in a North Miami Beach canal on Saturday. Good Samaritans can be seen trying to rescue people in a dramatic video. Five people were hospitalized, including three children.



Good Samaritans in North Miami Beach were quick to react after a boat capsized and crashed into another vessel in a canal on Saturday.

The backstory:

Shane Zamani was at the scene when the incident happened and told Storyful he watched the boat crash and flip. He immediately jumped in the water and says his son grabbed his phone to record the rescue.

READ: Clearwater Ferry crash: 1 dead and 10 hospitalized, boat involved located

Zamani told local media he "came upon an air pocket" when he went under the boat, and found a mother holding her two children.

What they're saying:

"I’m like, ‘OK, hold your breath.’ So we went under, we came up, someone grabbed her from me, and took her to our boat. [I] went back down and got her son," Zamani said.

WATCH: Video: Florida officer leaps onto runaway boat after man thrown overboard

Zamani, whose own boat almost got hit by the loose vessel, said, "If it would have kept coming straight, I would not be here giving you this interview right now."

Dig deeper:

Rescue crews took five people to the hospital, including three children. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what caused the driver of the capsized boat to lose control.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: