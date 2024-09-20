Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Bradenton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 20, 2024 10:05am EDT
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Bradenton on Friday morning. 

DeSantis is scheduled to speak with Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: