Governor DeSantis touts Florida's Second Amendment sales tax holiday now in effect
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis ushered in Florida’s newest sales tax holiday on Monday – one that adds guns and ammunition along with recreational supplies.
The governor spoke alongside Lt. Gov. Jay Collins at a news conference in Plant City.
Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Plant City on Sept. 8, 2025.
Tax holiday expanded
The backstory:
Earlier this year, DeSantis called for a "Second Amendment sales tax holiday" as part of the 2025-26 state budget.
Lawmakers ultimately added exemptions on guns and ammunition to the 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Season Sales Tax Holiday, which began on Monday.
What items are exempt from sales tax?
Dig deeper:
This year’s tax holiday includes the following exemptions:
Hunting supplies
- Ammunition
- Firearms
- Firearm accessories: charging handles, cleaning kits, holsters, pistol grips, sights or optics, stocks
- Bows
- Crossbows
- Bow and crossbow accessories: arrows, bolts, quarrels, quivers, releases, sights or optics, wrist guards.
Camping and fishing supplies
$5 or less
- Bait or fishing tackle if sold individually ($10 or less if multiple items are sold together)
$30 or less
- Flashlights
- Camping lanterns
- Tackle boxes or bags
$50 or less
- Camping stoves
- Collapsible camping chairs
- Portable hammocks
- Sleeping bags
$75 or less
- Rods and reels if sold individually ($150 or less if sold as a set)
$200 or less
- Tents
Pictured: Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure in Pinellas Park.
What they're saying:
During Monday's news conference, DeSantis talked about his continued push for tax relief, ranging from sales tax to property tax.
"We've lived through a really tough period of inflation, prices at the grocery store, all these other things," DeSantis said. "As a state, certainly, we can't control the overall economic situation in terms of prices nationally. We're affected by that. The one thing we can control is the tax."
What's next:
The 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Season Sales Tax Holiday runs through Dec. 31.
The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Plant City on Sept. 8, 2025.