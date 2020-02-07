Gov. DeSantis sets timeline for Florida to eliminate Common Core from classrooms

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will eliminate Common Core from public school classrooms, according to an announcement from the state's Department of Education.

On Friday, the agency released details on the state's proposed new education standards for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, called Florida B.E.S.T., which stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential."

DeSantis said the new standards were created by Florida teachers, calling them a model for the rest of the country.

PREVIOUS: DeSantis unveils summary of B.E.S.T standards, Florida's answer to Common Core

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said he is recommending that the State Board of Education formally adopt the new standards next Wednesday.

“Florida will be the first state in the nation with an ELA booklist that spans grades K-12, the first state in the nation with a civics booklist embedded in its ELA standards, and a state that has dropped the crazy math," Corcoran said in a statement. "Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

PREVIOUS: Teachers, parents consider possibilities after Common Core

Advertisement

The state says the curriculum for English language arts will be updated for the 2021-22 school year, with mathematics coming the following school year.

The Florida B.E.S.T. Standards have been posted on the Department of Education's website. For more information, click here.