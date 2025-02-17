James Uthmeier sworn in as Florida’s new attorney general

The Brief James Uthmeier was sworn in as Florida’s new attorney general. Uthmeier is taking the reins after DeSantis tapped former Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill Marco Rubio’s former U.S. Senate seat in January.



Florida’s new attorney general was sworn in on Monday morning.

The backstory:

James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff, is taking the reins after DeSantis tapped former Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill Marco Rubio’s former senate seat in January.

This is a full-circle moment for Uthmeier because one of his first jobs was for Senator Rubio as a law clerk.

READ: Trump picks Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State

Uthmeier could potentially serve 10 years as attorney general.

During a speech after the swearing-in ceremony, Uthmeier promised not to let down Gov. DeSantis and his wife.

Who is James Uthmeier?

Dig deeper:

James Uthmeier graduated from the University of Florida, where, according to the UF Alumni Association website, he ran track and cross country for the National Champion Gators.

He graduated from Georgetown Law and began his career as a litigation associate at the D.C. office of Jones Day.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Before Uthmeier served as Governor DeSantis’s chief of staff, he was general counsel and oversaw all litigation and legal work of the governor and state executive agencies.

Prior to working for DeSantis, Uthmeier worked in the Trump administration for U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

During DeSantis’s presidential campaign, Uthmeier served as his campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who led DeSantis’s reelection campaign last year before taking on the same role for his presidential bid.

According to the UF Alumni Association, Uthmeier is an adjunct professor at Florida State University College of Law and he and his wife co-teach religious education classes at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the governor's office, the Associated Press, the UF Alumni Association and FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: