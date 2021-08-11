Gov. DeSantis, education commissioner to visit Lakewood Elementary on first day of school in Pinellas

The governor of Florida is planning to make a stop at a St. Petersburg elementary school on Tuesday amid the ongoing battle between some school districts and the state over mask mandates.

According to a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at Lakewood Elementary School with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for a press conference, but officials did not specify a topic of discussion.

Their visit comes on the first day of school for Pinellas County. The school district is one of several in the Bay Area that is making masks optional for students. Across the bay, Hillsborough County is mandating masks but offering parents the chance to opt out.

This week, Corcoran said he is looking to enforce Gov. DeSantis’ threat to withhold the salaries of school officials in Alachua and Leon counties if they don’t comply with a state rule aimed at allowing parents to decide whether children wear masks in school.

In Alachua County, masks are mandatory in classrooms for the first two weeks of school. In Leon County, the superintendent announced earlier this week that students in elementary and middle schools must wear a mask. Both counties decided to require parents to submit doctors’ notes for children to be exempt from wearing masks --- drawing objections from Corcoran.

"The emergency rule does not require parents to submit medical documentation from a physician or a nurse practitioner in order to opt out, and any such requirement is inconsistent with the emergency rule," Corcoran wrote in nearly identical letters Monday to leaders of both districts.

DeSantis issued an executive order on July 30 seeking to prevent local school boards from imposing mask mandates on students during the COVID-19 pandemic. That led to the state Department of Health on Friday approving a rule that, in part, requires allowing parents to opt out of mask requirements.