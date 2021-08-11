With masks optional, Pinellas students head to campus on first day of school

The new school year is officially underway in all of the Bay Area as classes in Pinellas County begin Wednesday.

As a tradition in Pinellas County, the superintendent, Dr. Mike Grego, welcomed bus drivers before they headed out on their routes Wednesday.

The first day of school comes at a critical time during the pandemic as infections are reaching new peaks in Florida. Unlike last year, masks will be not required on buses or in school. The school district, however, is strongly recommending that students and staff wear them and decided earlier this week to leave it as an option.

Unlike in some districts, like Hillsborough County, parents will not need to opt their child out of wearing a face covering. The school district said masks will be available in every school for students who need one.

Two weeks ago, Governor Ron DeSantis passed an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks in school. Districts that defy the order could have hundreds of millions in state funding pulled.

Manatee and Pinellas districts debated doing the same as Hillsborough but ultimately decided on no change -- meaning, no mask requirement at all.

"So no opt-in, opt-out, but rather, let's have some really intelligent conversations between parents and students," Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego said.

Another change this year: free meals for all students. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, every Pinellas County student will be eligible for free meals at school this year.

