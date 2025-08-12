Governor DeSantis to announce Jay Collins as Florida's new lieutenant governor at Tampa news conference

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce State Sen. Jay Collins as Florida's lieutenant governor at a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday. Collins has served in the Florida Senate since 2022, representing western portions of Hillsborough County. The Republican Party of Florida confirmed the appointment of Collins as lieutenant governor prior to Tuesday's scheduled news conference at 10 a.m.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday morning, with the Republican Party of Florida confirming he will announce State Sen. Jay Collins as the state’s lieutenant governor.

The governor plans to speak at 10 a.m. at Team House Tampa, a veteran-owned event space and underground tavern off S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Collins succeeds Jeanette Nunez, who stepped down earlier this year after being named president of Florida International University.

Who is Jay Collins?

The backstory:

Collins has represented District 14 -- which covers western portions of Hillsborough County -- in the Florida Senate since his election in 2022.

Prior to holding public office, Collins served in the U.S. Army from 1995 until 2018, including several overseas deployments as a Green Beret. Collins had his leg amputated after suffering chronic injuries during combat, but continued to serve five more years as a Green Beret.

Collins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences from American Military University in 2010, graduating summa cum laude. He then earned a Master of Science degree in organizational leadership from Norwich University in 2012.

Earlier this year, Collins made headlines when he filed Senate Bill 918, which would have allowed teenagers to work more than 30 hours a week. It also would have allowed 14-and 15-year-olds who have graduated from high school, earned a GED, are homeschooled, or attend virtual school to work longer hours. The bill did not make it to the full Senate floor.

In June, Collins was a key player in organizing rescue flights for Americans to come home from Israel as the overseas conflict with Iran escalated.

What they're saying:

