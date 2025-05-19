Governor DeSantis signs Boater Freedom Act

The Brief Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act on Monday. The legislation means law enforcement cannot pull over and board a boat without suspicion. DeSantis said the legislation will also invest in additional boat ramps, parking and marina programs through FWC that will ensure the public has access to the water.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Freedom Boater Act on Monday during a press conference with the FWC in Panama City.

What they're saying:

"This Freedom Boater Act is going to make sure that Florida remains the boater capital of the boater capital of the world," DeSantis said. "We’re going to make sure that boaters are able to choose the type of vessel that they want. We’re not going to allow local governments to step in and block the ability to purchase, and for the businesses to sell, vessels based on the source of fuel those vessels are using."

DeSantis said there’s been a movement to regulate the type of vessels you are allowed to purchase regarding energy use.

"If you want to buy an electric boat, I don’t think you should be prohibited from it, but you certainly shouldn’t be required to do that," DeSantis shared. "You should be able to buy traditional vessels."

The governor pointed out that a lot of people buy used boats that will be powered by gasoline.

"People want to be able to afford this and if you impose these Draconian restrictions, you’re not going to be able to do it," the governor added

Dig deeper:

He also said the act will ‘right a wrong’ regarding how people are approached on the water by law enforcement.

Currently, state and local law enforcement can pull a boater over without probable cause and conduct an inspection, which may include personal property searches, sometimes leading to further law enforcement action beyond safety compliance.

"If you are walking down the street, law enforcement can’t stop you and search you," DeSantis explained. "You’ve got to have probable cause to be able to do it. The same thing if they want to go on your property."

"I think by the legislation protecting you against suspicion-less searches, I think it actually will be a better allocation of resources, not just for FWC, but for the other local law enforcement agencies, who are really important in keeping our people safe. If there is a basis to intervene, that’s one thing," the governor said.

"To go in without any basis is not how we want to do it in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "I think this is one thing that has created friction between the boating community and law enforcement."

What's next:

DeSantis said the legislation will also invest in additional boat ramps, parking and marina programs through FWC that will ensure the public has access to the water.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the governor's office.

