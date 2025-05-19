Toxic toad warning: Here's how to protect your pets

The Brief Cane toads are toxic to pets such as cats and dogs. A pet can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes, according to the FWC. Cane toads are an invasive species and the FWC recommends killing them if you find them on your property.



It's time to check your yards for toxic toads.

Cane toads are a big problem in Florida, especially if your dog or cats get too close. That's because these toads have large glands on their shoulders that release thick, liquid poison when they feel threatened. A pet can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes, according to the FWC.

They are not venomous - meaning they are not going to strike you and inject anything into you or your animal; the toxin needs to be ingested to see those detrimental effects.

These toads are short, squat and chunky, and they don't have sticky toe pads on the ends of their feet, so they don’t climb.

They like to live in urbanized areas, around houses and in agricultural settings, but you can mostly find them near the water, where they like to breed.

"One female cane toad can have up to 30,000 eggs twice a year," explained Lindsey Floyd, of 'Pesky Varmints.'

If you see them on your property, you are allowed to kill them. The FWC even encourages it, since they are an invasive species.

Paige Konger-Henry, co-owner of the Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary, suggests the most humane way to do it, is by putting them in the freezer.

"However, you want to handle that capture, which I would recommend maybe something like a dustpan or a hand in a plastic bag kind of thing, I would then honestly recommend freezer land," Konger-Henry explained. "That's not you having to do something more extreme. But yes, you are supposed to kill that toad so that he doesn't affect somebody else's pet or somebody else's child; get rid of that guy."

Cane toads can be hard to distinguish from Florida's native southern toads, which FWC does not want you to kill.

Experts say to look for a flat head that resembles a shield. That’s a clear sign it’s a cane toad.

They are mostly found in southern Florida, but there have been reports of them in Central Florida, but Konger-Henry says they are definitely found around the Tampa Bay Area as well.

In fact, she keeps one at the aquarium and does educational talks with it.

You can make your yard less appealing for cane toads by trimming shrubs, so limbs don’t touch the ground and removing all debris and clutter. It’s also important to fill in holes around structures and eliminate sources of water, like dripping hoses and pet water bowls.

Experts say it’s important to never leave pet food or human food scraps outside because the toads are known to be little scavengers and will eat that stuff.

If you suspect your dog or cat ate a cane toad, wipe the inside of your dog’s mouth with a wet rag immediately and be sure to get it to the vet as soon as possible.

There are surprisingly some snakes and birds that are not affected by their poison, including chickens.

