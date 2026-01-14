Governor DeSantis speaking at Seminole High School on Wednesday
SEMINOLE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Seminole on Wednesday morning.
The news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. and it will be held at Seminole High School.
What we don't know:
DeSantis did not announce what he would be discussing, but this news conference comes a day after his State of the State address in Talahassee on Tuesday.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.