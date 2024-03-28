Bigger bottle of wines to be sold at Florida stores: ‘Free the grapes’

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference on Thursday where he signed legislation allowing the sale of giant bottles of wine, eliminating an older law that prohibited it.

HB 583, sponsored by Representative Chip LaMarca (R - Lighthouse Point), increases the legal size of a bottle of wine available for purchase in Florida to 15 liters, or nearly four gallons.

DeSantis signed the legislation at a small wine shop in Fort Lauderdale, surrounded by massive flasks of wine.

"In Florida, we are always looking for ways to reduce regulation and improve our residents’ quality of life," said Governor DeSantis. "If Floridians can purchase a large bottle of wine online from another state, they should be able to buy one from their local wine or grocery store."

Under the new law, the following sizes of wine will be available for purchase in the Sunshine State:

Methuselah (6 liters)

Salmanazar (9 liters)

Balthazar (12 liters)

Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters)

"This legislation has been a priority for me over the past five years, because I never saw it as good public policy to criminalize the sale of wine based on the container size in the free state of Florida," said Representative Chip LaMarca. "It is now time to free the grapes!"