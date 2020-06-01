Governor extends moratorium on foreclosures and evictions

Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order extending the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until July 1.

The previous moratorium was set to expire Tuesday, June 2.

Hundreds across the Tampa Bay area faced being put out onto the street when the moratorium ends.

Experts say anyone facing eviction due to nonpayment should contact their landlord to try and work out a payment plan.

