Governor Ron DeSantis may shake up campaign strategy in attempt to pull ahead in polls

After months of sagging poll numbers, Ron DeSantis’ campaign may be ready to re-strategize.

Since April, the Republican governor has continued to lose ground to GOP Primary front-runner Donald Trump. The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls has DeSantis 32.4 points behind the former president.

It’s a stark contrast to DeSantis’ poll numbers earlier this year when some had the first-time presidential hopeful pulling within single digits of Trump.

Unlike many of his Republican rivals, DeSantis has so far avoided appearances on more mainstream channels, preferring instead to stick to conservative-leaning outlets that haven’t exactly hit him with tough questions.

Now, his campaign appears to be considering a shift to more mainstream media appearances in hopes of reaching a broader audience. According to sources speaking with the Wall Street Journal,

DeSantis may be more willing to take on interviews with outlets less likely to stick to softball questions.

Even if he does plan to open himself up to mainstream appearances, it doesn’t appear DeSantis will be changing his historically combative tone on the media anytime soon.

In an interview with Fox Business this week, DeSantis blamed the media for his inability to make gains against Trump’s polling numbers.

"I think it’s pretty clear that the media does not want me to be their candidate," DeSantis said when asked about his strategy to overcome Trump’s more than 30-point lead. "They’ve tried to create a narrative that somehow the race is over."

DeSantis says he isn’t worried about national polls right now. His campaign has focused on the first primary states. He’s invested heavily in operations in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

"It’s not a national primary. That’s not how these things are going. It’s really on the ground in key states. You got to have the organization, so that’s what I’ve been focused on," DeSantis said in a recent Fox News interview.

University of Central Florida Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett agrees.

"It's not all a disaster. You can overcome some of these things," said Jewett. "Historically, if you can do better than people think in Iowa or New Hampshire, then your national popularity begins to rise and then some of those other early primary states, they begin to take notice of you."

In August, DeSantis will have another major opportunity to chip into Trump’s polling lead when the GOP holds its first primary debate.