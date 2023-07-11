Political scientists say Casey DeSantis could be key to her husbands presidential campaign

Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is now front-and-center in her husband's presidential campaign. She made her first solo appearance in Iowa Thursday.

Political scientists say her increased appearances could help garner more support from women and working mothers.



People across the county may not know much about Casey DeSantis, but at least here in Florida, she's most well-known for her charity work, being a mom of three, and being a cancer survivor.

A political science professor we spoke with says what sets her apart is she's relatively younger than most spouses of presidential candidates, and that could bring in a younger demographic of supporters, especially moms.

Casey DeSantis, a former TV reporter and anchor, now the first lady of Florida, is becoming a central fixture of Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

USF political science professor Susan MacManus says her elevated presence is for a good reason.

"She's an accomplished professional. She's warm, she's articulate, and she's just someone that will really connect with a lot of Republican women voters," MacManus said.



The first lady is now the face of Mamas for DeSantis, a coalition that, according to its website bring "together millions of fired-up mamas ready to stand up for their children's futures and put an end to the woke mob's hostile takeover of the lives of parents, children, and families across the nation."

"Casey is seen as a real asset to the governor because she's young and vibrant, has young children, speaks very knowledgeably of what it's like to raise children, and in an era when the governor is trying to promote the theme of parents and parents rights, she certainly helps on that front," MacManus said.



But what others see as assets, others see as liabilities.

"For many, she's the brighter side to Florida's angry governor. For others, she's become America's Karen, and I think that's become the ultimate disconnect here with a campaign that needs to embrace more constituencies. She's a more effective messenger than Ron DeSantis, but if all she is doing is amplifying the wrong message, she's actually clarifying Ron DeSantis' weaknesses," Former Republican Congressman from Florida Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly told MSNBC Saturday.

Still, MacManus believes Casey DeSantis' biggest contribution to her husband's campaign will be public speaking.



"There are so many groups in each state that would love to have a candidate speak if not the candidate himself or herself, that person's spouse, and that will be what will make her very valuable on the campaign trail is the fact that she'll be in high demand, not just by women's groups, but a lot of other Republican local groups as well," MacManus said.



Casey Desantis had her first solo public appearance in Iowa on Thursday. That's around the same time the campaign posted the ad for the "Mamas for DeSantis" coalition.

No word on where we could see her speak next, but it surely will be soon.

