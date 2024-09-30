Expand / Collapse search

Governor Ron DeSantis visits Bradenton in wake of Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 30, 2024 1:56pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis will get a first-hand look at the damage Hurricane Helene left behind in Bradenton

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at Manatee Memorial Hospital to give an update on the impact of the storm. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

