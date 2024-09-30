Governor Ron DeSantis visits Bradenton in wake of Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch Gov. DeSantis' press conference. It is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis will get a first-hand look at the damage Hurricane Helene left behind in Bradenton.

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at Manatee Memorial Hospital to give an update on the impact of the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

