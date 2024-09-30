Grady Judd: Home health aide charged with manslaughter in death of 86-year-old man
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A home health aide is behind bars after deputies say an 86-year-old Winter Haven man died under her care.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with felony aggravated manslaughter.
Few details have been made public, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Judd will also give an update on a former deputy who was arrested over the weekend for exposing his sexual organs.
The deputy was off duty at the time and PCSO said he resigned upon his arrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
