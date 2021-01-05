Grady Judd will begin historic fifth term as Polk County sheriff

In Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd will be making county history as he is sworn in for his fifth term Tuesday.

Judd will become the first sheriff in Polk County’s 160-year history to serve for that long. In the most recent local election, he ran unopposed. He will remain in the position until at least the next election in 2024.

"It appears that you are stuck with me for a little while longer," Judd said in a statement after his re-election.

Sheriff Judd will have a busy term as President Donald Trump recently appointed him to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. He was told he would hold the position for three years. The council meets quarterly in Washington D.C.

Judd began his career at the sheriff's office in 1972 as a dispatcher before transferring to the patrol division two years later. The agency said he held every rank from sergeant to colonel before he was elected to serve as sheriff in 2004.

The oath of office ceremony will take place Tuesday morning at the Lakes Church in Lakeland, his hometown. The ceremony is not open to the public.