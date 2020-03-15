Grand Prix ticket holders to get refund, attend next year

article

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg may defer their purchased tickets to use next year or receive a full refund, plus an additional 10% to apply toward future Green Savoree Racing Promotion events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland.

Event organizers said the 110% credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season.

Ticket holders should receive an email with detailed instructions on Friday, March 20.

