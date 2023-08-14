Great Explorations Children’s Museum unveils new way for kids to discover the universe

A new way for kids to discover the universe is taking off in St. Pete.

Great Explorations Children’s Museum is unveiling two portable planetariums built to help foster a love for astronomy across Pinellas County.

The domes measure 20 feet and 13 feet in diameter and accommodate 20-35 individuals.

The interactive space exploration experience will be taken to schools, community centers and other organizations to empower young minds to see their limitless potential.

While the technology will be used initially to focus on astronomy, museum leaders say they plan to add topics such as the human body, the natural world, and deep-sea exploration in the future.

Great Explorations Children’s Museum is located at 1925 4th Street North, St. Petersburg.