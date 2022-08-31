Dr. BBQ's grilled burgers with homemade pimento cheese

Making homemade pimento cheese is really easy and a tasty treat. Try adding jalapenos, bacon, horseradish or red pepper flakes to make it your own. If you have any leftover after you’ve topped the burgers, just serve it on the side with crackers.

The recipe makes six servings.

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

6 brioche burger buns

6 slices romaine lettuce

6 thin slices tomato

Pimento Cheese:

2 cups shredded cheddar

8 ounces cream cheese at room temp

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 oz diced pimentos, drained

1/4 teaspoon granulated onion

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

To make the pimento cheese, place the cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, pimento and the bacon and cayenne if you’re using it into the large bowl of a mixer or just a large bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper if desired. Beat at medium speed, with paddle, or with your hand mixer or just with a spatula until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium heat. Divide the ground beef into six even patties. Season with season salt before cooking. Toast the buns on the grill and set aside. Grill the burgers for 3 to 4 minutes per side until they are well browned and cooked to an internal temp of at least 155°. Top each burger with a scoop of the pimento cheese and cook, covered for another couple minutes until the cheese is warm and gooey. Remove to a plate. Top each bun bottom with a leaf of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Add the burgers. Top with a bun top and serve.