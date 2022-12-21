Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County

The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him.

The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December 10. Police in his home state believe he could be in danger, and search groups are now bombing the woods to see if they can find him.

The group of former military and police, "We are the Essentials," helped search for Brian Laundrie before he was found dead in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port. The group said they're searching an area of woods near the border of Hernando and Citrus counties, where they believe deputies have also focused.

Braddy's truck was found December 10, 12 miles to the south, on US 19 near Weeki Wachee High School.

"We have made it our passion," ," said Billy Lane, the head of the group. "This is our way to give back to those who need it."

Braddy's fiancé said she was on the phone with him in the early morning of December 10 when his truck ran out of gas. He told her he was walking, but that was the last she or his parents, who live on the panhandle, have heard from him.

"Heartbreaking, it really is. The up and the down. It hurts," said his father, Terry Braddy.

His parents said they’ve gotten one solid tip about where he might be, and that was at the Coney Island Hot dog stand in Brooksville, 15 miles from where his truck was found.

"We just wish it could be something solid," said his mother, Kimberly Braddy. "Yes, definitely, that was him, this is where I saw him, this is the date I saw him on."

Family said Braddy had been going through a hard time, given he was going to be living so far away from his children and fiancé, for at least a little while. He was supposed to start a job in Tampa in construction a few days after he was last heard from.

The search will go on, rain or shine, until they know.

"I am not sure closure is the word we are going to use. But give them some sense of peace in knowing their loved one isn't out there," said one member of the search team.

Braddy's family said they are going to be in the area next week to continue to search for him.