Gulfport attempted sexual battery suspect arrested by K-9 officer after running away

Gulfport police have arrested a man they say tried to sexually batter a woman early Monday morning on the beach.

Officers say they were called to Gulfport Beach shortly before 3:30 a.m. after several people called 911 reporting that a woman was screaming for help.

When police arrived, they said they found Christopher Williams, 24, lying on top of the victim, a 47-year-old woman, with his pants pulled down.

Police say Williams ran away when he was confronted by witnesses, but he was found a few blocks away by a K-9 officer.

READ: St. Petersburg man goes 140 mph while trying to evade troopers on I-275, according to FHP

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the victim said she was sitting at a pavilion on the beach shortly before 3:30 a.m. while her friend was fishing at the dock by the Gulfport Casino Ballroom when Williams approached and tried to strike up a conversation.

The victim told police she did not know Williams and he made her feel uncomfortable.

Christopher Williams mugshot courtesy of the Gulfport Police Department.

When she got up to walk away, the victim said Williams followed her, grabbed her arm, and told her he was going to have sex with her.

According to GPD, Williams then pushed her to the ground near the beach volleyball courts and covered her mouth with his hand. The victim was able to scream for help and when two men intervened, Williams ran away.

READ: Florida woman accused of setting up her 73-year-old date to be robbed by her ex-boyfriend in Daytona Beach

Police say Williams told him that he had just left the Sazerac Lounge (formerly known as Zippers) at 4918 Gulfport Blvd. and that he went to the beach to clear his head.

The victim was evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries and a detective is working with her to make sure that she receives appropriate treatment and additional victim services.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Williams is asked to contact Detective Hanh Pham at 727-893-1654.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter