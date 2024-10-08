Gulfport couple who rode out Hurricane Debby on houseboat evacuates ahead of Milton: ‘This thing petrifies me’

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Manatee County, Citrus County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Gulfport couple who rode out Hurricane Debby on houseboat evacuates ahead of Milton: ‘This thing petrifies me’

By
Published  October 8, 2024 10:15pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

GULFPORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton inches closer to the Bay Area, Gulfport boat owners made last-minute preparations Tuesday afternoon.

In August, FOX 13 shared Kaylee Walker's story following Hurricane Debby. The sailboat she called home was pushed into a seawall outside the rec center. All the while she and her partner were on board. 

Walker has since moved into a new sailboat that's been docked at the Gulfport Municipal Marina. Ahead of Milton, the trauma from Debby has begun to resurface. 

She said, "What happened with Debby was enough to make me….I mean this thing petrifies me. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I can’t think right."

She and her partner made the call to take personal belongings out of their sailboat and move them into their car. 

READ: How to safely use a generator during Hurricane Milton

"We took our generator off, our wallets, food, water, everything that’s important we took off our boat," Walker shared.

The couple spent Tuesday afternoon securing their vessel to the boat slip at the marina. 

"Thinking about people riding out the storm on their boats…I mean it’s really dark to say, but I think they should be writing their social security on their bodies," Walker said. 
Walker and her partner plan to stay at a hotel in Lealman.

READ: Life-saving satellite tech likely in your pocket to use for emergency calling when disaster strikes

Meanwhile, Patricia Garrison, her 96-year-old mother, and dogs evacuated to the Gibbs High School shelter. 

"It’s probably going to be a long couple of days, so I was just taking my mom out and my tenant over there to stretch their legs," she said.

Garrison has faith that the Gulfport community will get through Hurricane Milton through banding together.

"This is the most fantastic town," Garrison said. "Everybody has come together. I needed some plywood, the plywood got there, a neighbor was walking around, and I said my mom may have to sleep on the floor of the gymnasium. I don’t have a cot. It’s too late to buy one. He brought a cot over."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: