Gunman on the run after shooting in South St. Pete Sunday

A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot in South St. Petersburg Sunday – and police say the suspect is still on the run.

St. Petersburg police say it happened around noon in the 2000 block of 17th Street South.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said if they know who the gunman was, but they said the suspect is still on the loose.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus the information to TIP411.