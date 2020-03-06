Guns, knives, ammo found in vehicle of Tampa man 'acting erratically' outside methadone clinic

article

Firearms, 800 rounds of ammunition, numerous knives, a bulletproof vest, and a handcuff key were all found in the vehicle of a man who was "acting erratically" outside of a Tampa methadone clinic, according to police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the man was brandishing a firearm while getting in and out of his vehicle for over an hour.

Officers made contact with 43-year-old Antonia G. Kujawski Tuesday in the 10000 block of N Florida Avenue. Responding officers said they found Kujawski sitting in his vehicle surrounded by firearms, ammo, zip ties, and knives.

Kujawski was taken for a mental health evaluation and then he was placed under arrest.

While he was in custody, Kujawski allegedly told a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy he had more firearms at his home in Tampa and at a relative's home in Gibsonton.

Deputies served two search warrants and found 28 firearms, including handguns and long guns, plus thousands of rounds of ammunition, TPD said.

The Tampa Police Department also obtained a risk protection order for Kujawski, which allows a judge to take guns from a person deemed to be a potential risk to others.

Right now, Kujawski faces charges of reckless display of a firearm and carrying a concealed handcuff key.