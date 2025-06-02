Video: Hail and strong winds pass through Tampa as more rain heads for Bay Area

Wind and hail passed through Tampa after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city on Monday morning.

The backstory:

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that thunderstorms throughout west-central and southwest Florida could turn severe.

This video by X user @mich_mariexo shows "serious wind and hail" ripping through Tampa during one of Monday’s severe storms.

"That was pretty scary," @mich_mariexo wrote.

Hail was also spotted on Clewis Avenue near Seffner on Monday afternoon. Courtesy: FOX 13 viewer "J-man"

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tampa on Monday morning, indicating that wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail would be possible amid the storm.

Courtesy: FOX 13 viewer "J-man"

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the storm that produced hail over Tampa has weakened and moved further inland. However, more rain is pushing its way toward the Tampa Bay Area.

Rain chances will remain high over the next several days.

"We stay in this pretty unsettled pattern as we go through really most of this week," shared Weber.

