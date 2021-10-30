Halloween weekend forecast: Bay Area sees lowest temperatures since April

Bay Area residents woke up to fall-like temperatures Saturday morning. A cold front made its way into the area on Thursday bringing active weather and severe storms along with it, making for a windy Friday. Those winds shifted early Saturday dropping temperatures into the 50s and 60s.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says despite some sunshine on Saturday, it won’t really warm up. He says the average high in the Bay Area around Halloween is 83 degrees and temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler this weekend, only climbing to the low to mid-70s due to a northwest wind.

According to Sadiku, the Bay Area hasn’t seen temperatures this low since April.

Sadiku says showers are possible late Saturday or early Sunday, but Halloween should be sunny and less humid with temperatures during the day in the mid-70s and dropping to the low-70s and upper-60s in the evening for trick-or-treating.

