'Hangry' gator chases pedestrians through Wendy's parking lot in southwest Florida

Deputies in Lee County captured a "hangry" alligator after they said the reptile chased people through a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

The sheriff's office said it happened Monday at a Wendy's parking lot in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies responded to the scene and soon found the 6-foot gator.

"He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!" the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

Deputies and a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission wrangled the reptile and safely relocated it elsewhere.

It's the latest in a string of gator sightings, which are on the rise in Florida due to alligator mating season, where more gators venture out in search of their mates.

Courtship typically starts in April, with mating getting underway in May or June.

By late June or early July, female gators will lay between 32 to 46 eggs. Incubation periods for alligators take about 60 to 65 days, and baby gators will be born in late August or early September, according to FWC.

FWC provides the following safety tips when it comes to alligators:

Generally, alligators less than four feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous unless handled. However, if you encounter any alligator that you believe poses a threat to people, pets or property, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWCGATOR (866-392-4286). Please be aware, nuisance alligators are killed, not relocated.

Be aware of the possibility of alligators when you are in or near fresh or brackish water. Bites may occur when people do not pay close enough attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water.

Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators.

Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night.

Dogs and cats are similar in size to the natural prey of alligators. Don’t allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators.

Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

