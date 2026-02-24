Have a spring break trip to Mexico? Travel agents share tips after cartel-related violence

The Brief With the recent cartel-related violence happening in Mexico, some Tampa Bay area families have questions and concerns about their upcoming getaway. Travel experts point out that every region of Mexico is different, so monitor local headlines, check with your resort and decide for yourself just how much risk your family is willing to take.



With the recent cartel-related violence happening in Mexico, some Tampa Bay area families have questions and concerns about their upcoming getaway.

The backstory:

The Mexican army killed the country’s most powerful drug lord over the weekend. In response, the cartel fought back with violence.

Tampa Bay residents vacationing in Mexico sent FOX 13 pictures of torched cars, heavy smoke, and looted businesses — some of this happening close to their Airbnbs and resorts.

With spring break for many Tampa Bay area schools coming up in mid-March, travel experts shared advice for anyone with trips planned to Mexico.

Travel tips if you are heading to Mexico

What they're saying:

Consider getting travel insurance — and know exactly what it covers.

"It can protect you prior to the trip in case you have to cancel. But it also protects you when you're on a trip if something happens," Carmen Palogruto, a travel advisor and franchise owner with Cruise Planners, told FOX 13. "Like if somebody's, in this case, already in Mexico, and they can't get back, they have travel insurance and that can potentially help them get home. Because things happen all the time, and you never know."

Dig deeper:

You can also register with STEP, which is the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. It’s a free service that sends you email updates and alerts from U.S. embassies and consulates, who can contact you or your emergency contact if something were to happen.

"If you're already pre-registered, at least you have a cushion or somewhere to go. And that's what I would do is register your family, yourself with your passport information — everything they need to know about you, where you're staying," Elite Travel Management Group President and Founder Tammy Levent said. "God forbid there's an emergency: You have somewhere that knows about you ahead of time."

Travel experts pointed out that every region of Mexico is different. So monitor local headlines, check with your resort, and decide for yourself just how much risk your family is willing to take.

"We are hearing that travelers that have been in resorts or even some of these larger hotels have been relatively unaffected," Going.com travel expert Katy Nastro said. "But again, there could be aftermath, and it is a fluid situation. So really [stay] in touch — not only with what the State Department is putting out — but also contacting your hotel, contacting your air carrier."

Here are a few other tips if you are planning on traveling to Mexico:

Work with a travel agent who can help travelers navigate any last-minute changes

Make paper copies of your important documents to take on your trip — don’t just take a picture of them on your phone.

Contact the organizers of any booked excursions to ask about refunds or cancellations.