HCFR: 7 children, 4 adults escape house fire caused by burning candle

Seven children and four adults escaped an early morning house fire in Lake Placid Sunday morning, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Taylor Street, off of Crestmore Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a mobile home with fire showing from all windows.

Firefighters said a burning candle caused the fire.

The State Fire Marshal was consulted and estimated the damage to be approximately $40,000.