HCFR: 7 children, 4 adults escape house fire caused by burning candle
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Seven children and four adults escaped an early morning house fire in Lake Placid Sunday morning, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Taylor Street, off of Crestmore Drive.
Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a mobile home with fire showing from all windows.
Firefighters said a burning candle caused the fire.
The State Fire Marshal was consulted and estimated the damage to be approximately $40,000.